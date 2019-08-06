US Ambassador to Russia resigns — media

NEW YORK, August 6. /TASS/. United States Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman has tendered his resignation to US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, The Salt Lake Tribune newspaper published in Huntsman’s home state of Utah reported.

Who is US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman

"Huntsman sent President Donald Trump a resignation letter Tuesday morning and is planning to move back to the Beehive State [Utah] in October," the article reads.

"I am honored by the trust you have placed in me as the United States ambassador to Russia during this historically difficult period in bilateral relations," the newspaper quotes Huntsman’s letter as saying. He will officially step down on October 3.

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, Jon Huntsman is considering running for governor of Utah.

Huntsman already occupied this post in 2005-2009. He has been heading the American diplomatic mission in Moscow since 2017. Previously, he served as the US Ambassador to Singapore (1992-1993) and China (2009-2011).