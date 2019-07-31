Dismantling Fukushima-2 NPP will cost more than $3.6 bln — TEPCO

TOKYO, July 31 /TASS/. The cost of dismantling the Japanese nuclear power plant Fukushima-2 will exceed 400 bln yen (about $3.6 bln), the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday referring to the conclusion made by Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO).

TEPCO previously made a formal decision to decommission the power plant.

Deadlines for dismantling have yet to be set. The project also envisages the construction of a new storage facility for spent fuel and other nuclear waste from the plant.

The Fukushima-2 NPP is located 12 km south of the troubled Fukushima-1 NPP.

The NPP consists of four power units of 250 MW each. They were built and put into operation between 1981 and 1986. During the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, the accident at Fukushima-2 was prevented, and the reactors were shut down.

In March 2011, an earthquake-induced tsunami triggered a nuclear disaster at the Fukushima-1 power plant knocking out vital reactor cooling systems. This resulted in three nuclear meltdowns, hydrogen explosions and a massive release of radioactive waste, which contaminated the surrounding area. Clean-up operations continue at the power plant and adjacent territories. According to the current action plan, full decommissioning of the station may take place only around 2040.