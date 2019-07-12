No need to comment on reports of Russia’s alleged financing of Italian party — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Kremlin does not see the need to comment on the reports of Russia’s alleged financing of the Lega political party active in Italy.

Earlier, the US website Buzzfeed published a post which claims that Lega received financing from Russia. The party’s leader, Deputy Prime Minister of Italy and Minister of the Interior Matteo Salvini strongly denied these claims.

"There is nothing to comment," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated in response to a request for comment on the Buzzfeed article. "We have seen reports in the media, we have seen the print-out of the publication, which does not imply absolutely anything, so we do not see any need for comment," the spokesman stressed.