The 28th Session of OSCE Parliamentary Assembly opens in Luxembourg

LUXEMBOURG, July 4. /TASS/. The Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on Thursday will open its 28th session, in which a delegation of Russian parliamentarians will also take part.

The session will be held in Luxembourg On July 4-8. Following the session, the Luxembourg Declaration is expected to be adopted, which will contain recommendations to all 57 OSCE member states on political, economic, security, counter-terrorism, environmental protection, technology development, human rights and humanitarian issues.

"We do not expect breakthroughs at the session. On the sidelines, we are counting on contacts with American parliamentarians," Head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky told TASS.

"In addition, in the same format, we hope for expanded cooperation with representatives of the EU countries in the context of updating the composition of the European Parliament," he added.