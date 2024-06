KAZAN, June 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the BRICS Games.

"I declare the 2024 BRICS Games open!" he said in his welcoming speech to the attendees of the opening ceremony in Kazan.

Putin wished the athletes and their mentors lucky starts and outstanding victories, and wished colorful and unforgettable impressions to the spectators.

The BRICS games will take place on June 12-24. The competitive part begins on June 13.