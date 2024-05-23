Russia’s judoka Bashayev wins bronze at 2024 World Judo Championship in UAE

ABU DHABI, May 23. /TASS/. Russian judo wrestler Tamerlan Bashayev won bronze on Thursday at the 2024 World Judo Championship in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in men’s over-100 kg weight category.

In a bout for the bronze, Russia’s Bashayev defeated Lukas Krpalek of the Czech Republic bringing the Russian national team the third medal of the tournament in the United Arab Emirates.

On May 21, Russia’s Timur Arbuzov won silver in men’s under-81 kg weight category, on May 22 Russia’s 2020 Olympic medalist Madina Taimazova won the bronze in women’s under-70 kg weight category.

The 2024 World Judo Championship, which has a status of the qualifying tournament for the 2024 Summer Olympics, is held in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, between May 19 and 23. According to earlier reports, the Russian national team is represented at the tournament by 18 judokas.

The team of Russian athletes was granted the right to compete at the tournament under a neutral status.

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 26 and August 11.