Up to 110 Russian athletes to participate in 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Up to 110 Russian athletes may take part in the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris this summer, Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) President Pavel Rozhkov told TASS on Wednesday.

"We hope that we [Russia] will be represented in seven out of 22 sports disciplines. We predict that 108 [Russian] Paralympians will be participating in the Games," he said.

The 2024 Summer Paralympic Games will be held in the French capital of Paris between August 28 and September 8. Russian Para athletes were allowed to take part in the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games under a neutral status.