Russian tennis star Rublev wins Ultimate Tennis Showdown in Oslo

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev has defeated Alex de Minaur of Australia iin the final match of the Ultimate Tennis Showdown in Oslo.

Having secured the victory with the score 14-16, 16-13, 20-12 in the final game, Rublev, who did not lose a single match during the tournament, will now grab $421,800 in prize money.

Athletes were divided into two groups. Two top players from each group proceeded to the playoffs. An athlete needed to win three sets each lasting eight minutes.

The Oslo tournament offers $1.665 million in prize money. Fifteen matches are played, with each of them offering a sum of $111,000. A group stage game winner received 70% of the sum, with the rest going to the defeated one. In playoff games, the winner grabs the entire sum.

As of today, Rublev, 26, is ranked 5th in the ATP World Rankings and has won 15 ATP tournament titles. He has also appeared in numerous Grand Slam tournaments, albeit never advancing beyond the quarterfinals. Rublev took home the gold at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in mixed doubles (with teammate Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova) and also won the 2021 Davis Cup as part of the Russian national team.