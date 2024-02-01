Mercedes F1 team says Lewis Hamilton will leave after 2024 season

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team after the 2024 season, the team’s press service said in a statement on Thursday.

"I have had an amazing 11 years with this team and I'm so proud of what we have achieved together," Hamilton was quoted as saying in the statement. "Mercedes has been part of my life since I was 13 years old. It's a place where I have grown up, so making the decision to leave was one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make. But the time is right for me to take this step and I'm excited to be taking on a new challenge. I will be forever grateful for the incredible support of my Mercedes family, especially Toto for his friendship and leadership and I want to finish on a high together. I am 100% committed to delivering the best performance I can this season and making my last year with the Silver Arrows, one to remember."

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari F1 Team in season 2025, the team’s press service said.

Hamilton began his Formula 1 career with McLaren in 2007. He stayed with the team until 2013, winning a championship title in 2008. After joining Mercedes, Hamilton won championship titles in 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. Throughout his career, he has won joint-record seven titles in total, tying with Michael Schumacher of Germany.