Russian Sports Ministry suggests Belarusian capital co-host 2024 World Friendship Games

PERM, October 21. /TASS/. The Belarusian capital of Minsk could host some of the competitions in the 2024 World Friendship Games, Russian Sports Minister Oley Matytsin said.

The World Friendship Games are expected to take place in the Russian capital of Moscow and the city of Yekaterinburg in September 2024.

"We made a proposal, which is currently under consideration, that Minsk co-host the World Friendship Games. We are interested in Minsk being one of the project's partners. Our proposals were submitted to the heads of government and will later be presented to the two countries’ presidents for approval," Matytsin said at an expanded board meeting of the Russian and Belarusian sports ministries held on the sidelines of the "Russia - Country of Sports" forum.

"Belarus is ready to serve as a co-host. We have hosted the European Games and a world ice hockey championship," Belarusian Deputy Sports Minister Alexander Baraulya stressed.