Belarusian sports minister questions Paris' ability to protect Olympic athletes

PERM, October 19. /TASS/. France's ability to ensure the safety of athletes during the 2024 Olympic Games is a big question mark, Belarusian Ministry of Sports and Tourism Sergey Kovalchuk told a plenary session of the 11th International Sports Forum "Russia - Country of Sports" in Perm.

"We are concerned about the issue of security at the 2024 Olympic Games," Kovalchuk said. "We are worried about the safety of the athletes who will participate there, even under a neutral flag, and the fans. Is France capable of hosting this event? This is a big question mark," he noted.

The Paris Olympics will be held from July 26 to August 11, 2024. In late March, 2023, the IOC recommended to permit individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in international sports tournaments, but only under certain conditions. Specifically, athletes from the two countries should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status. Russia and Belarus were also banned from participating in international team events.