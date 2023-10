PARIS, October 19. /TASS/. French investigators have raided the offices of the organizers of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and government agencies involved in arrangements for the opening ceremony, AFP reported.

According to the news agency, the raids are part of an ongoing probe into "alleged favoritism in the awarding of contracts."

Investigators first raided the Paris Olympics organizers in the summer.

Paris will host the XXXIII Olympic Summer Games from July 26 to August 11.