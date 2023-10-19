About 10,000 athletes may take part in World Friendship Games in Russia

PERM, October 19. /TASS/. About 10,000 athletes are expected to take part in the World Friendship Games in Russian, International Boxing Association (IBA) President Umar Kremlev said.

"According to approximate estimates, some 10,000 athletes will compete in about 200 disciplines. The number of prizes will grow to 247," he said, addressing Russian President Vladimir Putin during a presentation ceremony of the World Friendship Games at the International Sports Forum "Russia - Country of Sports."

"The program of the Games will include 20 Olympic and ten non-Olympic sports. We are considering another 14 sports; dialogue continues" Kremlev added.

The World Friendship Games will for the first time take place in Moscow and Yekaterinburg in September 2024.