IOC no longer guarantees protection of athletes’ interests, says Russian deputy premier

PERM, October 19. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) can longer guarantee protection of athletes’ interests after it decided to suspend the membership of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) in the organization, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said on Thursday.

On October 12, the IOC suspended the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) until further notice after the Russian organization included the Olympic councils of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions as its members.

"There is a daily pressure on international sports organizations, whose independence is guaranteed by the Olympic Charter," Chernyshenko said at the sports forum "Russia - A Sports Power," held in the Russian Urals city of Perm on October 19-22.

"We see that when the Russian Olympic Committee included the Olympic councils of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions as its members, the IOC immediately suspended the ROC’s membership," Chernyshenko, who oversees issues of sports, culture and tourism in the Russian government, stated.

"For us, it was another proof that there are no more guarantees regarding the protection of athletes’ interests," he added.