Canadian Cameron Lee, now Russian citizen, would love to play for national team

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Canadian defenseman for Khabarovsk Amur Cameron Lee, who is now a Russian citizen, would gladly play for Russia’s national hockey team, Lee told TASS.

It was announced that Lee became a Russian citizen by a decree from the Russian president on September 27. The 26-year-old Canadian has been playing for Amur since last year.

"Undoubtedly, I would love to do it. It would be great," Lee said when asked about possibly suiting up for the Russian national team.

Russian clubs in the Fonbet KHL are allowed to roster no more than three foreigners, with the exception of representatives of EurAsEC member countries. According to KHL legal guidelines, status as a foreign player is determined once per season at the time the player signs with the club and cannot change until after the championship, except when changes are made to the legal guidelines that allowed the hockey player to be rostered as a foreigner in the first place. Amur's roster includes Latvian goalie Janis Kalnins, American forward Alex Broadhurst and Slovenian forward Jan Drozg.

American defenseman for Dynamo Moscow Brennan Menell was granted Russian citizenship this August. On August 11, the Russian Hockey Federation (RHF) told TASS that Menell would be eligible to play for the Russian national team following a decision from the RHF commissionon the status of players eligible to play for the national team.

Lee has not played for the Canadian national team in international competitions.