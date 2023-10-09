World’s governing MMA body bans Russian fighters for rest of 2023

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russian fighters will be ineligible to participate in International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) events, a source in the federation told TASS on Monday.

Reached by a TASS correspondent earlier in the day and asked whether Russian fighters would be allowed to compete internationally, the source in the IMMAF replied that "no such decision is planned for 2023."

The IMMAF introduced a ban on Russia’s participation in its tournaments in March 2022 citing the country’s ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.