Sinner beats Medvedev for first time, wins tennis tournament in Beijing

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russia’s top-ranked tennis player Daniil Medvedev has lost to Italy's Jannick Sinner in the final of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tournament in Beijing.

The match ended 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-2) in favor of the sixth-seeded Sinner. Medvedev was the tournament's second seed. Medvedev was playing in his eighth final this season. He has won five ATP titles this year, including Masters Series tournaments in Rome and Miami, ATP 500 tournaments in Dubai and Rotterdam (the Netherlands), and the ATP 250 tournament in Doha.

This was the seventh head-to-head meeting between Medvedev and Sinner, with the Italian coming out victorious for the first time. The rivals have played twice this season, both times in the finals. In Rotterdam, Medvedev won 5-7, 6-2, 6-2, and in Miami, 7-5, 6-3.

Medvedev, 27, is third in the ATP rankings. In 2022, he was the world’s number one for 16 weeks. He has 20 victories at ATP tournaments to his credit. His best result at Grand Slam tournaments was a victory at the US Open in 2021. In the same year, Medvedev won the ATP Cup and Davis Cup as a member of the Russian team.

Sinner, 22, is seventh in the world rankings, with nine ATP titles under his belt. In 2023, he made it to the semifinals at Wimbledon his best showing on the Grand Slam circuit.

The hard-court tournament in Beijing belongs to the ATP 500 category, with a prize pool of more than $3.6 million.