IPC admits Belarusian athletes to Paralympics in Paris under neutral status

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has decided to admit Belarusian athletes to the Paralympic Games 2024 in Paris as individual neutral athletes, the press service for the IPC reports.

On Friday, the IPC general assembly in Bahrain suspended the membership of the Paralympic Committee of Belarus in the organization by a majority vote. A total of 79 delegates voted in favor of the suspension, 57 voted against it, and 9 participants abstained from voting.

Earlier, the IPC General Assembly voted in favor of suspending the membership of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC). The delegates were against the full revocation of the rights of the RPC and the Belarusian Paralympic Committee.

In 2022, Russian and Belarusian athletes were to take part in the Paralympics in Beijing, but the IPC decided not to allow them to compete due to the situation in Ukraine.