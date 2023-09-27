No Russian representatives to participate in International Athletes' Forum in Lausanne

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. There will be no representatives from Russia at the International Athletes' Forum due in the Swiss city of Lausanne, Lada Zadonskaya, deputy chairperson of the Athletes Commission of the Russian Olympic Committee, told TASS.

Earlier, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) refused entry to Russia’s lone representative to apply to take part in the event, Lada Zadonskaya. "I was denied registration for the forum. The IOC said it was because of the principles set out in the March recommendations of the organization's Executive Board. Since it happened quite late, we did not have the opportunity to send someone else from our commission to Lausanne. Therefore, there will be no representative from Russia at the forum in Lausanne," Zadonskaya said.

The International Athletes' Forum will be held on October 1-2.