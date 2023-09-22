Russian Anti-Doping Agency still non-compliant with World Anti-Doping Code — WADA

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russia’s legislation does not meet the requirements for reinstatement of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), so the sanctions of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will stay in effect, the WADA press service said in a statement.

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), "is already non-compliant with the Code (World Anti-Doping Code - TASS), due to non-conformities relating to national legislation that were identified during a virtual audit in September 2022 and not addressed to date," the statement said.

RUSADA has 21 days following the date of receipt of the formal notice to dispute WADA’s assertion.

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld WADA’s previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports. In particular, CAS upheld WADA’s decision to declare RUSADA non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code. The Swiss-based court said in a statement on that day that the CAS Panel "unanimously determined RUSADA to be non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code (WADC) in connection with its failure to transfer reliable LIMS data (Laboratory Information Management System) and underlying analytical data of the former Moscow Laboratory to WADA" in the period between 2012 and 2015. Russia denies tampering with the database.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia and to the tune of the national anthem until December 16, 2022. The sanctions have already expired, but RUSADA has yet failed to comply with all the requirements for reinstatement.

The Russian cabinet of ministers decided to deprive the Sports Ministry of the authority to adopt regulations that lay down nationwide anti-doping rules. However, WADA demands that the World Anti-Doping Code be integrated into Russia’s legislation.