Annual cybersports tournament to be organized in Russia’s Far East — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. An annual cybersports tournament will be organized in the Far East Federal District, with first competitions to take place in 2023 already, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) plenary session.

"We agreed that an annual cybersports tournament will be organized in the Far East Federal District," Putin said. "This area has already achieved high popularity in the entire world, and our cyber athletes are on leading positions; organization of a high-level competition in Russia will help promoting cybersports both in Russia and abroad. The first tournament will take place in the end of 2023 already. I ask IT companies, companies with state participation to pay attention to this sport and to support it."

Between February 23 and March 2, 2024, Kazan will hold the "Games of the Future," it will involve new disciplines with use of modern technologies, digital environment and physical activity. The competition format implies use of the latest developments in cybersports, robotics, augmented and virtual reality, IT and artificial intelligence.

