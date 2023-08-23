Russia’s Shwartzman to drive Ferrari in 1st practice of 2023 F1 Grand Prix in Netherlands

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Formula One Team Ferrari has confirmed that Russian auto racer Robert Shwartzman, who is allowed to compete in international tournaments under an Israeli license, will drive one of the team’s cars in Free Practice One ahead of the 2023 F1 Grand Prix in the Netherlands this weekend, RaceFans online daily reported on Wednesday.

Shwartzman is Ferrari’s F1 reserve pilot and last season he already participated in free practices at the Grands Prix in the United States and Abu Dhabi. The two drivers racing for Team Ferrari this season are Monaco’s Charles Leclerc and Spain’s Carlos Sainz Jr.

"Robert will do Zandvoort in Carlos [Sainz]’s car, and he will do another one - probably Abu Dhabi - in the Charles [Leclerc] car," RaceFans quoted Ferrari Team Principal Frederic Vasseur as saying.

Shwartzman, 23 years old, is the 2019 FIA Formula 3 champion and the 2021 FIA Formula 2 vice champion.

In October 2017, Shwartzman became the first Russian ever to join the Ferrari Driver Academy at the age of 18 alongside fellow trainees Giuliano Alesi, Marcus Armstrong, Enzo Fittipaldi, Antonio Fuoco, Charles Leclerc and Guan Yu Zhou.