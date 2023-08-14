Hockey star Ovechkin says NHL team’s success next season to hinge on training, no injuries

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Alexander Ovechkin, forward for the National Hockey League (NHL) franchise Washington Capitals, told TASS on Monday that his team’s results next season would depend directly on its training for the upcoming Stanley Cup championship, while he personally would try to steer clear of incurring any on-ice injuries.

"I feel in good shape today. Of course, I was in better shape when I was younger," he said in an interview with TASS.

Speaking about the next NHL season, he said, "it will all depend on how we train for it and how the season overall unfolds. The most important thing is that it [the season] goes without any injuries," he emphasized.

Ovechkin, 37, signed with the NHL’s Washington’s Capitals in 2004. The Russian player is a 2018 Stanley Cup champion and a 2008, 2012 and 2014 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championships gold medalist, in addition to his two silver and four bronze medals at the world championships.

Ovechkin currently ranks second in the NHL for all-time goals with 822, trailing only the legendary Wayne Gretzky, who netted a total of 894 goals throughout his NHL career.