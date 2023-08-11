Russia’s tennis chief says Medvedev has chance to go the distance in Toronto

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev has prepared well for the 2023 ATP Masters tournament in Toronto and is capable of putting in a decent showing in Canada, President of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF) Shamil Tarpishchev told TASS on Friday.

On Wednesday, the 2nd-seeded Medvedev reached the quarterfinals of the tournament with a straight sets win, 6-4; 6-4, over 16th-seed Lorenzo Musetti of Italy.

"Daniil has been preparing for this tournament and is capable of performing well and going far," Tarpishchev said. "However, his draw has him going against some unfavorable opponents which isn’t so good, because he will see them in the early rounds [of the tournament]."

"A lot will depend on Daniil himself, but the most important thing in any case is to stay focused for the US Open," the RTF chief added.

Medvedev is now set to face 18th-ranked Alex de Minaur of Australia in the quarterfinals of the 2023 ATP Masters tournament in Toronto on August 11.

Medvedev, 27, is currently third in the ATP Rankings List. In 2022, Medvedev was the number one ranked tennis player in the world for 16 weeks. He is the 2021 US Open Champion and has 20 ATP tournament titles under his belt. He has won five of those 20 titles this year. Also, in 2021, he won the Davis Cup for the Russian national team as well as the ATP Cup.

The men’s draw of the 2023 Canadian Open championships is being held in Toronto between August 7 and 13 and it is the 133rd edition of the men's event - a mandatory Masters 1000 event on the 2023 ATP Tour calendar.