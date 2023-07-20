Russian Paralympic national teams welcome in special op veterans — RPC head

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Veterans of the special military operation have started to join Russian Paralympics national teams, says Pavel Rozhkov, President of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC).

"Involving special military operation veterans in the Russian Paralympic movement is an important task," Rozhkov said during a forum for special op veterans on Thursday. "Special op veterans are already represented in powerlifting, wheelchair fencing, cycling, sledge hockey, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball and other sports. Some of them have achieved great results and joined Russian national teams and regional teams," Rozhkov said.

"This forum is being attended by special operation veterans from all regions of Russia, as well as by our Paralympic athletes - participants of hostilities in the Northern Caucasus, honored masters of sports Vadim Selyukin and Vladimir Kamantsev. Paralympic sport is very important for physical rehabilitation and social adaptation. Due to the consolidation of our efforts with those involved, we can help more people that have found themselves in a difficult situation," the President added.