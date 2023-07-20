FIDE to consider allowing Russian children’s, Paralympic teams to participate in contests

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The Council of the International Chess Federation, also known as FIDE, will soon consider allowing Russian children's and Paralympic teams to participate in international tournaments, President of the Russian Chess Federation Andrei Filatov told reporters on Thursday.

FIDE will contemplate the issue during its World Cup in Baku, which is scheduled to take place from July 30 to August 24, he said.

"FIDE head Arkady Dvorkovich said that the FIDE council will consider in Baku the return of our children's and Paralympic teams. I hope that the FIDE council will vote in favor of this, and our children and Paralympians will take part in all international competitions," Filatov said.

FIDE on March 16, 2022 banned the national teams of Russia and Belarus from participating in team tournaments under the auspices of the organization, but allowed representatives of these countries to play in individual competitions under the FIDE flag.