Russian national football team ranks 38th in new FIFA rankings

TASS, July 20. The Russian national team sits at 38th place in the newly updated International Football Federation’s (FIFA) rankings released by the organization’s official website on Thursday.

The top three remained the same - Argentina, the reigning World Cup champion, is in the lead with 1843.73 points, followed by France (1843.54) and Brazil (1828.27).

On February 28, 2022, FIFA and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) barred Russian clubs and teams from playing in international competitions due to the situation around Ukraine. The Russian national football team missed the draw for the 2024 European Championship qualifiers.