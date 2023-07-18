Members of Iranian women’s football team visit Red Square

NOVOGORSK /Moscow Region/, July 19. /TASS/. Members and coaches of the Iranian women’s football team visited the Russian capital’s iconic Red Square on Tuesday, the team’s head coach Maryam Azmoon told reporters.

"Moscow is a beautiful city with a large number of tourist landmarks. We managed to visit the Red Square and we liked it a lot. I hope that we will have a chance to tour around Moscow tonight. It is known in Iran that Moscow looks very beautiful at night, so we would really like to see it," Azmoon said.

Commenting on her team’s games with the Russians, the head coach said that the Iranians focused on defense in the first game and practiced team play and interaction during the second one.

"I can say that I am pleased with my players. They fulfilled their tasks, and we hope that participating in these games will help our team members to improve their skills and to do better during the next Olympic qualification round," she said. "The Russian team is of a higher level, they are good at resistance and showdowns.".