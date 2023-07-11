Russia’s Rublev loses to Serbia’s Djokovic in Wimbledon quarterfinal

LONDON, July 12. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev lost to world’s number two, Novak Djokovic of Serbia, in the quarterfinal of the Wimbledon tennis tournament on Tuesday night.

Djokovic, seeded second, won the game with the score of 4:6, 6:1, 6:4, 6:3.

In the semifinal, he will face Jannik Sinner of Italy, seeded eighth. Earlier, the Italian player defeated Russia’s Roman Safiullin (not seeded).

Rublev, 25, is currently ranked 7th in the ATP’s World Rankings. He is the winner of 13 ATP tournaments. He has also appeared in numerous Grand Slam tournaments, never going further than the quarterfinals. While playing for the Russian national team, he took home the gold at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in mixed doubles (with teammate Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova) and also won the 2021 Davis Cup. This was his first Wimbledon quarterfinals match.

The Wimbledon tournament, the most prestigious out of the four Grand Slam tournaments, has been held annually in London since 1877. This year’s Wimbledon runs between July 3 and 16 and has $56.3 million in prize money up for grabs.