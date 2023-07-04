Euroleague Basketball rules to extend ban on Russian clubs for 2023/24 season

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. The Assembly of Euroleague Basketball ruled on Tuesday to uphold the suspension of Russian basketball clubs for the 2023-2024 season, the organization’s press office announced in a statement.

"The Euroleague Commercial Assets Shareholders, meeting on Tuesday, July 4, 2023" made a series of decisions and "approved the extension of the suspension from Russian Federation teams from Euroleague Basketball competitions for the 2023-24 season," the statement reads.

On February 28, 2022, the administration of EuroLeague Basketball temporarily suspended all Russian basketball clubs from their further participation in European tournaments citing Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

On March 22, 2022, the Executive Board of Euroleague Basketball ruled to bar all Russian professional basketball clubs from the 2021/2022 season and to annul all of their previous results.