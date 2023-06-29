Russian Anti-Doping Agency inspectors collected over 5,000 samples in first half of 2023

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) collected a total of 5,082 doping samples from athletes in the first half of 2023, RUSADA Director General Veronika Loginova said on Thursday.

"RUSADA tests athletes of all levels, regardless their age and region," Loginova said. "As of June 2023, 5,082 doping samples were collected in 20 countries and 77 regions of Russia."

According to the senior anti-doping official, 1,973 probes were collected during competitions, while 3,109 were reported to be taken during the out-of-competition periods.

All doping samples, collected by RUSADA, were probed in laboratories located in seven countries abroad.

RUSADA’s chief Loginova told TASS late last year, that the agency had met its target for 2022 on doping testing of athletes ahead of schedule with the reported figure standing at over 11,000. In all, the agency collected 11,053 doping samples in 2022.

RUSADA inked a cooperation agreement with the Turkish anti-doping laboratory in March 2022, which had valid accreditation from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Under Russia’s previously limited air traffic with Europe, the agreement allowed RUSADA to conduct testing of athletes’ blood samples within the required period, as well as to carry on with its program on athletes’ biological passports.