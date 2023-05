MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. World’s second top tennis player, Russia’s Daniil Medvedev lost to Brazil’s Thiago Wild during the French Open First Round Tuesday.

The meeting ended with a 7:6 (7:5), 6:7 (6:8), 2:6, 6:3, 6:4 score in favor of the Brazilian player. In the next round, Wild will face the winner of a match between France’s Quentin Halys and Argentina’s Guido Pella.