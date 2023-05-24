International Ski and Snowboard Federation postpones talks on Russia’s int’l eligibility

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) has decided to postpone its consideration of an issue regarding Russian and Belarusian athletes’ participation in international tournaments, Sweden’s Expressen daily reported on Wednesday.

"This issue is a subject to further discussions, but the decision on it will be made later," the Swedish daily quoted FIS Deputy Secretary General Niklas Carlsson as saying.

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation oversees Olympic winter sports disciplines of Alpine Skiing, Cross-Country Skiing, Ski Jumping, Nordic Combined, Freestyle Skiing and Snowboarding.