Russia lists online publication Novaya Gazeta as foreign agent

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Justice Ministry has put online publication Novaya Gazeta on its list of foreign agents, according to the ministry’s website.

"Online publication Novaya Gazeta has disseminated false information about decisions made by public authorities of the Russian Federation and the policies they pursue, as well as about the electoral system of the Russian Federation. It opposed the special military operation in Ukraine. It participated in the dissemination of messages and materials from foreign agents to an unlimited number of people. It interacts with foreign agents," it said in a statement.

The registry also includes poet Sergey Leibgrad, writer and journalist Felix Sandalov, actress Tatyana Tatarinova, and journal The Historical Expertise.

In early April, investigative actions were carried out at Novaya Gazeta as part of a criminal case related to the illegal use of personal data. Law enforcement agencies also checked the publication for connections with Novaya Gazeta. Europe (recognized as an undesirable organization in Russia) and the Anti·War Committee of Russia (an organization recognized as terrorist). On September 5, 2022, the Basmanny Court of Moscow, acting on a claim by Roskomnadzor, revoked Novaya Gazeta’s media license. In June 2023, the Prosecutor General’s Office declared the activities of Novaja Gazeta Europe, a legal entity of online Novaya Gazeta established in 2022, undesirable. In September 2023, the Russian Justice Ministry added the publication’s editor·in·chief Dmitry Muratov to the register of foreign agents. The agency believes that he participated in creating and disseminating messages and materials of foreign agents to an unlimited number of people, and used foreign platforms to spread opinions aimed at fostering a negative attitude towards Russia’s foreign and domestic policy.