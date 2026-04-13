MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Russia has never sought war with Europe and has no intention of launching an attack against it. This is an absurd assertion circulated by European political technologists, Pierre de Gaulle, grandson of French President (1959-1969) General Charles de Gaulle and president of the Foundation for Peace and Friendship Among Peoples, told TASS.

"Russia does not want war. Russia has never wanted and does not intend to invade France or any other European country. This is absurd. This is a falsehood widely propagated by European political technologists. Russia does not require territories. On the contrary, Russia seeks balance – a new equilibrium in a multipolar world, as well as in its relations with Europe," he said on the sidelines of the "Event Management Workshop."

According to him, it is impossible to lay the foundation of a country’s and its people’s prosperity without the ability to listen, by denying others’ identity or by failing to maintain dialogue with diverse communities within the country. He added that the time has come for France to listen to those who stand for dialogue and cooperation with Russia.