Moscow court extends detention of four accomplices in Crocus attack case

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Moscow's Basmanny court has extended the detention of four ancillary accomplices in the case of the attack on Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk near Moscow, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"The court granted the investigation's petition to extend the preventive measure in the form of detention against Jumokhon Kurbonov, Yakubjoni Yusufzoda, Nazrimad Lutfullo and Muhammad Sharipzoda, accused under part 3 of article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (terrorist attack resulting in the death of a person)," Judge Yevgeniya Nikolaeva said in her verdict.

All of them will remain in custody until November 22.

The hearing was held behind closed doors.

Earlier, the Basmanny court extended the arrest of the four main perpetrators of the terrorist attack until the same date.

On the evening of March 22, a terrorist attack targeted the Crocus City Hall music venue in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region, just outside the Moscow city limits. In the attack, 144 people were killed and 551 suffered injuries. All four perpetrators of the attack have been taken into custody.

Later, seven alleged accomplices of the attackers were detained and taken into custody, including brothers Aminchon and Dilovar Islomov and their father Isroil Islomov, Alisher Kasimov, Lutfullo Nazrimada, Yakubjoni Yusufzoda, and Muhammad Sharipzoda. On April 16, Ashurov, who, according to the investigation, provided fake documents to the Islomov brothers, was detained in Tver.