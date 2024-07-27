Number of warm days growing in large Russian cities — expert

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. The number of cold days in major Russian cities is going down while the number of warm days is growing, head of the Yandex Weather service Alexander Ganshin told TASS.

"The number of cold days in large Russian cities is declining, while the number of warm ones is growing," the expert said. "All the low temperature records were registered before the start of 1990s, while heat records were established in the 21st century," he noted..

The average air temperature increased over the last decade by 2.2 degrees Celsius, compared to years of 1950 - 1979, Ganshin added.