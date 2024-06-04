Foreigners may soon stop adopting children from Russia altogether — ombudsperson

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The current international situation and changes in bilateral relations with Western countries may lead to a complete halt in the adoption of children from Russia by foreigners, Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova admits.

"It appears that the emerging international situation and the significant changes in bilateral relations with Western countries will eventually lead to a complete cessation of foreign adoption of Russian children in the foreseeable future," the annual report on the activities of the commissioner says.

According to the data presented, foreigners are already adopting much fewer children from Russia than they used to. In 2023, foreign nationals adopted only 0.27% (six) of the total number of children placed for adoption (2,243). This is a decrease of more than 89% compared to 2022, when 57 children were adopted.

In 2023, only two countries adopted children from Russia: Italy (five children) and France (one child). The report mentions that these are the countries with which Russia has relevant cooperation agreements. Citizens of Spain and Israel, which also have such agreements, did not adopt any Russian children during the year in question.

The Russian government noted earlier that foreign organizations that deal in the adoption of children from Russia had de facto terminated their operations in 2023.