Level of Russians’ trust in Putin exceeds 81% — poll

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The level of trust in Russian President Vladimir Putin among Russians has increased by 0.1% and currently stands at 81,1%, says a poll from VCIOM, carried out between May 13 and 19 surveying 1,600 adults.

"Asked if they trusted Putin, 81.1% of survey participants responded in the affirmative (plus 0.1 percentage points). The level of approval of the job the president was doing decreased by 0.2 percentage points over the week to 78.7%," the survey said.

The government's approval rating stands at 53.9% (-1.1%), while Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's increased to 55.8% (+0.9%). A total of 65% of respondents stated that they trust Mishustin (+1.5%).

The respondents also let it be known how they felt about the leaders of parliamentary factions. Thus, Chairman of the Communist Party Gennady Zyuganov enjoys 29.3% trust (no change), A Just Russia — For Truth leader Sergey Mironov enjoys 27.8% (+2.3%), LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky is trusted by 19.7% of respondents (+0.5%), New People chairman Alexey Nechayev is trusted by 9.5% of respondents (+2.5%).

The level of support for the United Russia party stands at 40.2% (-1.2%), for the Communist Party — at 8.7% (-0.6%), for the Liberal Democrat Party of Russia — at 9.5% (+0.4%), for A Just Russia — For Truth — at 3.6% (+0.2%), and for the New People — at 6.5% (-0.3%).