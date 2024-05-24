Four in five Russians trust Putin, poll reveals

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The level of trust in Russian President Vladimir Putin among citizens currently stands at 80%, with 82% saying that he is doing a good job, according to a poll conducted by the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) on May 17-19 which surveyed 1,500 participants.

"When asked if they trusted Putin, 80% of the poll’s participants said ‘yes’ (a 1 percentage point drop from the past two weeks). The share of people who approve of the way the president is running the country rose by 1 percentage point to 82%," the pollster said.

A total of 54% of those polled said they were happy with the Russian government (no change) and 57% approved of the job Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin was doing (a 1 percentage point rise).

The level of popular support for the United Russia party stood at 50% (a 1 percentage point rise). The level stood at 7% for the Russian Communist Party and increased by 1 percentage point to reach 9% for the Russian Liberal Democratic Party. The A Just Russia — For Truth party saw a 1 percentage point rise to 3%, and popular support for the New People party dropped slightly to 2%.