MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Kazan airport resumed operations at 9:40 a.m. Moscow time (6:40 a.m. GMT), Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) said in a statement.

"At 9:40 a.m. Moscow time restrictions on the operation of Kazan airport were lifted. During the period of temporary restrictions, two planes left for alternative airfields," the agency said.

The Federal Air Transport Agency also said that the temporary measures were introduced to ensure flight safety.