PARIS, April 25. /TASS/. The wings of the windmill on the roof of the famous Moulin Rouge cabaret in Paris collapsed in the early hours of Thursday, causing no casualties, BFMTV reported, citing the city’s firefighting service.

According to the broadcaster, the windmill wings collapsed between 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m., falling onto the roadway. The cabaret’s sign was impacted by the falling wings and several letters also hurtled to the ground.

Firefighters and police quickly arrived at the scene; there are currently no risks of further collapse. The area was cordoned off and the collapsed windmill wings were taken away at about 8:00 a.m. The causes of the incident are currently unknown.

Moulin Rouge, France’s oldest cabaret, first opened its doors on October 6, 1889. It is considered to be one of the main landmarks in the French capital. The cabaret building, located at the foot of Montmartre hill, has a red windmill on its roof, hence the name Moulin Rouge, which means "red mill." The red color signals fun and hints at the surrounding red-light district.