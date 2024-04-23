Russia scraps plans to hold Immortal Regiment march in 2024 amid security threats

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russia has decided not to hold the nationwide Immortal Regiment event on May 9, 2024, for security reasons, said Yelena Tsunayeva, the co-chair of the movement’s central headquarters and a State Duma member.

"Due to the existing threats to public security, the central headquarters of Russia’s Immortal Regiment [movement] has made a decision to cancel holding the 2024 Immortal Regiment march," she told a news conference.

This year, the May 9 festivities will take the form of other events, Tsunayeva added.