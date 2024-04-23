{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russian diplomat slams US State Department report on human rights as 'actual segregation'

"Not a word in the report about American journalist Gonzalo Lira, who was murdered in Ukrainian torture chambers," Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The US State Department’s annual report on the human rights situation in different countries published earlier represents institutional segregation, not mere double standards, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The diplomat highlighted one part of the report which said that there are human rights violations in Ukraine supported by "credible reports of: enforced disappearance; torture and cruel, inhumane, or degrading treatment or punishment."

"Not a word in the report about American journalist Gonzalo Lira, who was murdered in Ukrainian torture chambers. According to what criteria does the US State Department prepare such reports? Why do American officials stand up for [Evan] Gershkovich, who was caught red-handed while passing classified documents, citing the fact that he is a journalist, while they never said a word about Lira? This is not a double standard, this is actual segregation," Zakharova said.

Maria Zakharova
