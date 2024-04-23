South Korea threatens to end North Korean 'regime' in case it uses nuclear weapons

SEOUL, April 23. /TASS/. North Korea will face ‘the end of its regime’ in case it uses nuclear weapons, South Korean Defense Ministry Spokesperson Jeon Ha-kyu said.

"If North Korea attempts to use weapons, it will face an immediate, overwhelming and decisive response from the South Korea-US alliance, and the North Korean regime will face its end," the spokesman said. According to him, Pyongyang continuing "provocations" will only lead to strengthening of the US extended deterrence and South Korea’s military capabilities, including the "three-axis" system.

Extended deterrence refers to Washington's willingness to use all means, including nuclear, to defend an ally. The "three-axes" system refers to the concept of a preemptive strike on the sites of missile forces, a system of multi-level missile defense, and plans to eliminate the enemy's leadership.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said that the April 22 launch of North Korean missiles had several purposes: "to demonstrate strength" in response to the South Korea-US drills, "fill the gap caused by the delay in launching a reconnaissance satellite," and to demonstrate the technical characteristics of the MLRS for possible future "export."

Lee Sung-jun, the Joint Chiefs of Staff's spokesman, also expressed doubt that tactical nuclear warheads could be mounted on these multiple launch rockets. "It is known that North Korea has not yet conducted tactical nuclear weapons tests," he said.

On April 22, North Korea organized the first comprehensive tactical exercises for a conditional nuclear counterstrike using 600 mm-caliber multiple rocket launchers. In particular, North Korean media pointed out that the exercises were held in response to the maneuvers of the US and North Korea.