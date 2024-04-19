Indonesia cancels forty flights due to volcano eruption — Internet portal

TOKYO, April 19. /TASS/. At least forty flights have been canceled by Indonesia, following the Mount Ruang volcano eruption in the North Sulawesi Province, the Detik web portal reports.

Schedule changes affected mostly routes passing through the airport in Manado, the capital city of the North Sulawesi. The airport suspended its operations from April 17, as flights in this region were recognized unsafe due to the risk of volcanic ash ingress into engines. Over 6,000 passengers have been affected.

The Mount Ruang volcano erupted five times on April 17, ejecting an ash column to the height of about three kilometers during its strongest eruption.