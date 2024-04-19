Moscow International Film Festival to feature over 30 world premieres

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The program of the 46th Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF) will present more than 30 world premieres, MIFF program director Ivan Kudryavtsev told TASS.

"This year we will show more than 30 world premieres. Just for comparison, last year there were 26 of them. Among them are 'The Forest King', 'The Black Notes,' 'Nelyubimka,' 'The Alien.' These are all different genres and have different messages, so there is something for everyone," the agency source said.

Serbian director Goran Radovanovic's movie "The Forest King" tells the story of an eight-year-old boy who leaves for evacuation due to NATO bombing in 1999. Actor Milos Bikovic played one of the main roles in the movie. The events of Anatoly Koliev's film "The Black Notes" unfold in 1942. Two brothers are waiting for the return of their father from the battlefield. The two brothers see the effect that black papers, which meant that a man died at the front, have on people and persuade the letter carrier to hide them from the inhabitants until the end of the war.

Ivan Sosnin's "The Alien" represents Russia in the festival's main competition. This is a story about a village where ordinary people live with a local "fool" Lesha, who has impaired hearing. Stanislav Sorokin's documentary "Neyubimka" tells a popular Russian artist Niletto’s story.

The 46th Moscow International Film Festival is scheduled to take place on April 19-26. It was first held in 1935. In 1995 it was declared an annual event, but in 1996 and 1998 the festival was not held. Since 1999, the MIFF has been held every year. The president of the film festival is director Nikita Mikhalkov. TASS is the MIFF's information partner.