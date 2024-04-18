Russian prosecutor general accuses US of imposing illegitimate sanctions

CARACAS, April 18. /TASS/. US political elites, using the policy of hegemony, are imposing illegitimate sanctions and selectively applying international law, Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said in Venezuela.

Krasnov began his first official visit to Caracas by laying a wreath at the tomb of the country's national hero Simon Bolivar. He then met with President of the Supreme Court of Justice Caryslia Beatriz Rodriguez. "Today, both nations are facing new challenges and threats that come from the countries of the collective West. I would like to say that the US political elites, using the policy of hegemony, are practicing the imposition of illegitimate sanctions and selective application of international law," Krasnov said at the meeting with Rodriguez.

According to him, the trust-based relations between Russia and Venezuela create a basis for interaction and cooperation on various trajectories, including law enforcement; so Russia is interested in a mutual exchange of experience and practice in this area. "I want to reaffirm the commitment to our fraternal ties, thanks to which we have come this long way. We reaffirm that we are ready to cooperate with even more energy, to provide support," Rodriguez said.