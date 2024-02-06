Kremlin mum on swirling reports journalist Tucker Carlson coming to interview Putin

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov chose not to comment on media reports speculating that US journalist Tucker Carlson was coming to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I have no comment whatsoever on the movements of the American journalist," the spokesman told reporters.

At the end of last week, Telegram channels started reporting that Carlson had traveled to Russia. American media suggested that he was going to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Izvestia posted a video of a conversation with the journalist on its Telegram channel. When asked about the possibility of an interview with the Russian leader, Carlson just smiled and shrugged his shoulders. "We'll see," he said.

The journalist said in September 2023 that he tried to interview Putin, but was barred from doing so by US authorities. Kremlin Spokesman Peskov said at the time that dozens of requests from international media, including US media, come in every day asking to interview Putin. He added that "there will definitely come a moment when such an interview will be required," but at this point the Western public is "seriously deluded by Russophobic propaganda" and could hardly objectively listen to anything Putin had to say.

The last time Putin gave interviews to foreign journalists was last fall: in November 2023 to the Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper (before his visit to the country) and in October 2023 to the China Media Corporation (before his visit to China). At the same time, Putin has not talked to anyone from the Western media in more than two years, when he gave a standing interview to the host of the American CNBC TV channel Hadley Gamble in October 2021 at the end of the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week forum.