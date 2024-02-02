Covid pandemic continues, expert says

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The coronavirus pandemic is not over yet, as the virus has not vanished, Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Gintsburg said.

"Mikhail Albertovich (Murashko, Russian Health Minister - TASS) in his speech, I think, has correctly pointed out that the recent pandemic, in fact - the ongoing one, because the pathogen has not gone anywhere, has given a powerful impetus to many technological innovations in healthcare and science," he said at the Health Day at the Russia International Exhibition and Forum.

